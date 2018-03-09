Editorial | Councillors must take jobs seriously

A year ago, ANC councillor Andile Lungisa was called out for bunking committee meetings without formal apologies.

At the time, Lungisa flippantly told this newspaper: “I’m not the Holy Spirit. I can’t be everywhere at the same time.”

He said the meetings clashed with his ANC meetings and there were other capable councillors from the ANC who attended the standing committee meetings.

We report today that his pattern of not attending meetings continued throughout the 2016-17 year.

The metro’s annual report records a 0% attendance record for Lungisa. A few other councillors, across party lines, only attended half the meetings they were required to.

To say that the report is shocking is an understatement considering that the very essence of their jobs is to attend such meetings.

As public representatives, they are meant to be the voices of the people who voted them into public office. They are at the coalface of service delivery and making a difference in people’s lives.