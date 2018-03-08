Letter | Welcome return by Heric

The return of the enigmatic Serbian, Vladislav Heric, to Port Elizabeth as the new coach of Chippa United is indeed good news for all soccer enthusiasts.

I will never forget the incredible role that Heric played when he coached Bay United in our city 10 years ago.

As an avid Orlando Pirates supporter I was left stunned, at the Boet Erasmus Stadium, when Heric’s Bay United players, who were considered the underdogs in the fixture, entertained the crowd and mesmerised the Pirates defence to go on and beat my team.

When the winning goal was scored the stadium erupted, and Heric ran onto the pitch, hugged his players and stole the hearts of the spectators.