Jonathan Jansen | Selection a complex matter

Is there really a race row “again” at UCT, as one media outlet would have us believe? “Facts are stubborn things,” someone once said, but that is where this raging debate should start and end.

Two accomplished women academics, one black and one white, are finalists in the senior management position of deputy vice-chancellor (DVC): teaching and learning.

The council of UCT, the highest decision-making body of the university on such matters, appoints the white candidate on the recommendation of the selection committee (which is 50% black) chaired by esteemed struggle activist Dr Sipho Pityana.

Some black academics, under the umbrella of a body called the Black Academic Caucus, cry foul. UCT is racist. Why? Several reasons, but the main complaint is that the black candidate is better qualified. Is this so? But first an acknowledgment. UCT, like all former white universities, has a long history of excluding excellent black scholars before and since the disgraceful decision not to appoint renowned anthropologist Archie Mafeje.

Sometimes exclusion happened because of the fear of reprisals from the then apartheid government (as in Mafeje’s case).

At other times it was motivated by that unique brand of English racism at UCT called “cultural fit”.

Yet only the most prejudiced observer would deny that UCT has made considerable progress with transformation over the past decades. It made a public apology to Mafeje’s family at the inauguration of Dr Max Price as vice-chancellor.

It showed great sensitivity to protesting students’ demands (many say too much was given up) under great duress in 2015-16.

Its last two appointments at DVC level (two out of three) are black women and, by all accounts, the next vice-chancellor will also be a black woman, replacing Price later this year.

This would make UCT’s senior team of permanent members an all-women, majority black executive.

No university has ever achieved this feat.

Still, the question lingers: in the case of the third DVC, was the black candidate better?

The truth is, we do not really know because such decisions are based on a range of different inputs, such as confidential referee reports, most of which are and should be available only to the selection committee of council.

Only the selection committee has information on the quality of the candidates as evidenced in their interview performances.