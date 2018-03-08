Editorial | Upturn in GDP an encouraging sign

Economic news is rarely chipper these days and usually entails some or other indicator pointing to yet more doom and gloom in South Africa.

But Tuesday’s announcement of a nifty 3.1% rise in GDP in the final quarter last year was, indeed, welcome.

Combined with hope in some quarters that President Cyril Ramaphosa represents a change in fortunes for our maligned nation, it seems the honeymoon period – real or imagined – following former president Jacob Zuma’s departure, continues unabated.

Overall, growth for the year was still insipid at a higher 1.3%, but exceeded Treasury’s expectations.

It follows four barren years of falling growth, so not to be sneezed at.

Naturally, talk has turned to Moody’s credit review of South Africa’s debt later this month.

Their announcement is eagerly anticipated, perhaps with no small measure of trepidation, as junk status was a foregone conclusion while Zuma clung to power.