Nwabisa Makunga | Why EFF motion’s moot

Come next month, the EFF will table a motion to remove Athol Trollip as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay. Announcing this during a heated parliamentary debate on land last week, EFF leader Julius Malema fired the first salvo in retaliation against the DA’s opposition to land expropriation without compensation.

The motion, it seems, is not precisely about Trollip, but what the EFF believes he represents.

Addressing supporters last week Malema said, “These people, when you want to hit them hard, go after a white man.

“They feel a terrible pain, because you have touched a white man. We are cutting the throat of whiteness.”

Put differently, Malema believes that as a stalwart of the DA and part of its top leadership, Trollip is the very embodiment of what the EFF sees as the DA’s white supremacist attitude from which its resistance to the shift in land policy stems.

The validity, fairness and even legality of Malema’s statements is the subject of much public debate.

Depending on where you stand on the issue, you either believe that Malema called out an uncomfortable truth about the DA or that he is a polarising figure whose currency – especially in the absence of one Jacob Zuma – rides on the politics of race.

My interest today, however, is the more immediate issue of what may lie ahead come April 6 (should the council meeting take place that day).

There are three considerations to make in this regard.

The most obvious one is the Mcebisi Jonas matter.

The EFF has compelled the ANC to field the former deputy finance minister – or a credible leader like him – as the candidate for mayor. Should the ANC oblige, the EFF would use its voting power in council to get the ANC back into City Hall.

If the ANC failed to put forward a credible candidate, the EFF would “fold its arms”, Malema said.

Only, even if the ANC were to approach Jonas, he is unlikely to come to the party.

Since resigning from parliament last year – following that scandalous cabinet reshuffle by Zuma – Jonas has increasingly become involved in civil society activism.

He has hardly demonstrated an appetite to engage in party political matters, let alone to lead a fractious marriage of convenience in this metro.

This means the ANC would have to reach deep down to the bottom of the barrel to find a willing local so-called credible candidate that the EFF would approve of.

The second consideration is the numbers game which will ultimately determine the outcome on the day.

The DA-COPE-ACDP coalition holds 58 of the total 120-member council. (That’s 59 seats if the DA retains Ward 1 in today’s by-election).

The ANC and the rest of the opposition parties collectively hold 61 seats.