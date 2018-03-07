Letter | The Bay’s roads badly need resurfacing

To our councillors who are responsible for road maintenance,

Ow! My Honda Civic has had new brake pads fitted on the front wheels – and as a 2013 model it has only done 33 000km – at a cost of R4 300.

I am told it is due to braking at the bumps in the roads created by our municipality.

My tyres have only done the same number of kilometres, but have had to be replaced by new ones – cost R4 200.

Again I am told it is the road surfaces in Port Elizabeth that caused the excessive wear and tear.

So come with me, the Cape Road surface from First Avenue, Newton Park, to the Sunridge Park turn-off is in a shocking condition and has to be re-surfaced due to the heavy daily traffic at ordinary times and especially at peak hours.

Perhaps our metro councillors don’t travel this road.