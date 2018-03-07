Letter | The Bay’s roads badly need resurfacing
To our councillors who are responsible for road maintenance,
Ow! My Honda Civic has had new brake pads fitted on the front wheels – and as a 2013 model it has only done 33 000km – at a cost of R4 300.
I am told it is due to braking at the bumps in the roads created by our municipality.
My tyres have only done the same number of kilometres, but have had to be replaced by new ones – cost R4 200.
Again I am told it is the road surfaces in Port Elizabeth that caused the excessive wear and tear.
So come with me, the Cape Road surface from First Avenue, Newton Park, to the Sunridge Park turn-off is in a shocking condition and has to be re-surfaced due to the heavy daily traffic at ordinary times and especially at peak hours.
Perhaps our metro councillors don’t travel this road.
Please let us know what route they take so that we can also enjoy the tranquillity of ignorance of duty.
The Moffett Expressway is fraught with manholes which bang one’s car’s suspension, but thanks to the car designers who have built steering controls in their vehicles.
Just don’t mention the numbers of potholes created by heavy vehicles with excessive loads and also our city buses.
Why can’t our municipal road specialists use manhole covers designed from space age materials which are strong and durable, and which thieves cannot resell to ironmongers?
In the present budget I see no provision for road maintenance in the suburbs where, I am sure, most of the municipal rates and taxes are paid and for many, many years.
Can we perhaps advise the council of other suburbs where the distressed roads are creating havoc with residents’ vehicles?