Gary Koekemoer | Take ‘helicopter view’ of issues, including expropriation

In the era we live in – dubbed a “post-truth” world – our biggest challenge, when it comes to the truth, is not that we allow our fingers (or thumbs) to do the “smart” phone talking, but that we’re rapidly losing the ability to hold the bigger picture in mind when shooting from the hip.

Emotion and anecdote – the “power of the one story” – are essential components in any attempt to solve societal issues.

But they need to be partnered with a helicopter view, a reasoned picture of the whole, to achieve a balanced understanding and any hope of constructive change.

Take our latest “expropriation without compensation” hot button.

The EFF has successfully raised a motion in parliament to look at amending the constitution.

This follows on the heels of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona commitment to include it as one option in resolving the land question.

Ladies and gentlemen, start up your search engines – social media and braaivleis discussions are going into meltdown.

Between the extremes of land-will-solveall-ills and the sky-is-falling can we find a way to talk about land constructively?

How does one get the helicopter airborne when everyone is emotionally grounded in the topic?

At 2.19 pm on Wednesday February 14, Valentine’s Day, Nicolas Cruz climbed out of his Uber ride, walked into his old school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and left approximately 10 minutes later in among crowds of exiting pupils.

He then strolled to a nearby Walmart, bought a soda and headed off to McDonalds.

At 3.40pm, while walking through a quiet neighbourhood, he was stopped by a police officer and taken into custody without incident.

In his wake he left 14 pupils (aged 14 to 18) and three staff dead, wounding 14 others.

A year before, the 19year-old had legally purchased an AR-15 (a semi-automatic rifle, the civilian version of the standard weapon issued to US troops), the weapon of choice for American mass shooters.

On entering the school building, Cruz activated the fire alarm and began shooting (more than 150 times) at pupils and teachers, working his way steadily through the three-storey building.

The assistant football coach died while shielding two pupils, the geography teacher died shepherding kids into a classroom.

The on-site deputy sheriff arrived at Building 12 on the sprawling campus some 90 seconds after the shooting began.

Armed with a handgun he took up a defensive position outside, but against protocol didn’t enter until the shooting stopped.

After being publicly lambasted by the sheriff for failing to enter and to “address and kill the killer”, the officer resigned.

Three other deputies had also arrived on the scene during the shooting and failed to enter.

The sheriff’s department had, over the period of a decade, received some 23 calls regarding Cruz’s violent and erratic behaviour, as well as two specific tip-offs that he planned to “shoot up a school”.

A month prior to the incident, the FBI received a very clear tip-off that it failed to follow up on.

As the event spilled out onto live television, America went into a media feeding frenzy and became, as is customary, polarised.

Everyone sought to get their piece of the truth out front and centre.

Pupils from the school became instant social media heroes in their public #Never Again confrontation of both politicians and the gun lobby’s National Rifle Association (NRA) on the issue of “common sense” gun control.