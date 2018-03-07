Editorial | Bay cricket fans in for five-day treat

Everything suggests there will be no shortage of drama when South Africa and Australia get to grips in the second cricket test starting in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

South Africa may have lost the opening test in Durban, but they showed enough fight in the second innings to indicate it could be a closelyrun affair at St George’s Park.

Fighting innings’ by Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock took the game into a fifth day in Durban as the Proteas showed some grit after their first innings collapse.

All eyes will also be on De Kock and Australian opener David Warner after their unseemly spat in a dressingroom stairwell at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Aussie skipper Steve Smith said De Kock had got personal towards Warner out in the middle. Smith said the incident was unfortunate and that the rest of the series needed to be played in the spirit of the game.

The pair were seen shaking hands at the end of the match, in an apparent move to draw a line under the ugly incident which was caught on CCTV.