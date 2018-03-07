Editorial | Bay cricket fans in for five-day treat
Everything suggests there will be no shortage of drama when South Africa and Australia get to grips in the second cricket test starting in Port Elizabeth on Friday.
South Africa may have lost the opening test in Durban, but they showed enough fight in the second innings to indicate it could be a closelyrun affair at St George’s Park.
Fighting innings’ by Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock took the game into a fifth day in Durban as the Proteas showed some grit after their first innings collapse.
All eyes will also be on De Kock and Australian opener David Warner after their unseemly spat in a dressingroom stairwell at Kingsmead on Sunday.
Aussie skipper Steve Smith said De Kock had got personal towards Warner out in the middle. Smith said the incident was unfortunate and that the rest of the series needed to be played in the spirit of the game.
The pair were seen shaking hands at the end of the match, in an apparent move to draw a line under the ugly incident which was caught on CCTV.
However, with the four-match series very much alive, it will not take much to bring tempers to the boil in Port Elizabeth.
Poor crowds attended the opening test in Durban and officials will be hoping Bay fans come out in big numbers to support their heroes at South Africa’s most historic ground.
This atmospheric stadium, famous for its brass band, staged the first test to be played outside of England and Australia in 1888-89.
St George’s also staged South Africa’s first rugby international against England in 1891.
The Proteas are hunting their first home series win over Australia since the 1969-70 match-up when Ali Bacher’s Springboks thumped the tourists 4-0.
Bacher’s side included some of cricket’s all-time great players with Barry Richards, Graeme Pollock and Mike Procter ending their short-lived careers in style.
If Faf du Plessis’s side want to emulate Bacher’s they will have to level the series with a win at St George’s and if the first test is anything to go by, Bay cricket fans are in for a five-day treat.