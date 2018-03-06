Letter | Keep past in mind while planning new direction

We South Africans can really celebrate and when we do, we tend to forget where we come from and where we are headed.

The “send me” momentum has gripped the nation that even the very thieves who were part of the Gupta criminal network are on the bandwagon.

The removal of Jacob Zuma, the longest political nightmare our nascent democracy has had to bear with, is surely the cause of this euphoria. The economic mayhem he wrought will be with us for a very long while.

To understand how we got into this political betrayal is crucial for us to navigate the way forward.

That Zuma’s survival of numerous calls to step down from within the party and outside proves that the leadership structures are institutionalised in the corruption criminal web. The problem is the ANC and Zuma were simply a cog in the machine.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s new dawn, as the cabinet reshuffles reflect, is compromised, accommodating notoriously brazen thieves and serial incompetents alike.

Rather than taking the interests of the country into consideration Ramaphosa has capitulated to his party dynamics of unity at all costs.

Anyone who believes in this new dawn vote-catching phrase is living in a fool’s paradise.

Our badly battered economic and political state needs a non-corrupt, revolutionary political party that must pull the country back to its constitutional democratic path.

This country needs a new governing party.

The political dominance of the ANC in the face of the weakness of the opposition is one crucial reason the political hyenas, almost unimpeded, raid state resources.