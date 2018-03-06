Editorial | Need information on expropriation

Following last week’s historic passing of the parliamentary motion on land expropriation, the ANC has been at pains to explain that we are not about to go down the Zimbabwean route.

Its leaders have moved to calm an increasingly panicked domestic and global business community which fears “land grabs” underpinned by anarchy.

Whatever the ANC’s message, there can be no denying that last week’s parliamentary nod for the expropriation of land without compensation is, to a degree, rooted in politics of populism.

Yet, this does not in any way delegitimise the frustration of millions of black South Africans for whom access to land is both a matter of dignity and belonging as it is about access to economic opportunities.

The emotive debate which unfolded in the last week has overshadowed two important questions, in our view.

The first is why the government failed spectacularly to redistribute land despite its constitutional right to do so in the last two decades.