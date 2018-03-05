Letter | More teachers have to be appointed

Education crisis in province

I refer to the letter titled “Education department in province needs shaking-up” (February 28).

I fully agree with the writer in his/her analysis of the educational debacle we are facing in our province and would like to endorse the suggestion of the optimal number of pupils per teacher in each grade at 25 in the foundation phase and 35 in the intersen phase.

The national Department of Education seems to think differently – many schools don’t even have the same ratio of pupils to teachers every year.

This creates the uncertainty of redeployment and the reality of a class without a teacher.

This becomes the responsibility of the school governing body (SGB).

At entry level children are compelled by law to attend school.

It is thus expected that every six-year-old child in South Africa is enrolled in a Grade 1 class. The number of these children exceeds the number of children outputting the system in Grade 12, as the South African Schools Act is clear that compulsory school-going ends on the last day of the year in which the pupil turns 15 or the ninth grade.

Many pupils thus exit the system at this point and high school classes from Grade 10 are generally not as large as those in the foundation phase.

There is also increased migration of pupils across the city in the quest for “better” education. Many parents wait until the last moment to register their children at the school of their choice and end up at the education department offices in desperation when they find out that it is full.

This puts pressure on the officials and principals are forced to take children – and the teacher ends up with another child in an already over-full class of children.