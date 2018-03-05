Justice Malala: ANC failed to transfer land

South Africa has over the past week been in the grip of hysteria over what the PAC of Azania used to quaintly refer to as “the land question”.

EFF leader Julius Malema has been hailed by some as a hero who has finally done what the ANC has failed to achieve in 24 years of freedom.

Meanwhile, others have cowered in the corner proclaiming that the entire property rights regime in the country is about to collapse.

The massive and glaring inequality in land ownership, and the massive economic inequality within South Africa, is an extraordinarily huge political risk.

This cannot continue – or else we will be destroyed anyway. I wish everyone understood this before they opened their mouths.

Here are some of my random thoughts on the past week’s events: Gugile Nkwinti has been the land reform minister since 2009. Last Tuesday, responding to the EFF motion in parliament, he said: “There’s no doubt about it; land shall be expropriated without compensation.

“Of course, government should own land because it is the government of the people.”

What claptrap. Nkwinti knows that the dispossessed land of the people of Wallmansthal in Tshwane was restored to them (that is, the government was ordered to give it back to them) in 2007.

To this day, the government has not handed over their title deeds – and they are still not back on their land.

Over the past 10 years, squatters have settled on the land and the government has done nothing about it.

Wallmansthal is just one clear example that the constitution – which Malema, with Nkwinti’s myopic help, wants to change – has not failed.