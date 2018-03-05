Editorial | Faith communities must be regulated

It seems extraordinary that the one body which may have had the wherewithal to prevent a bloodbath, which it had even suspected might be coming, feels powerless to execute its task.

It may have warned parliamentarians about a disturbing Eastern Cape cult, but the concerns of the commission charged with protecting the rights of religious communities apparently fell on deaf ears.

Now the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) wants the Constitutional Court to tell it what it can and cannot do in the wake of the carnage that befell the Ngcobo community and its police officers carried out by killers with alleged links to a sinister sect masquerading as a church.

The commission says it saw there was a crisis about to happen and made it widely known. It is tragic that that was as far as it went.

Its fears were realised in a heinous massacre, which it could not have even imagined.