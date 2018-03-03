New president treading fine line of collective politics

Political analysis is the in-thing, it would seem, so I will venture to throw my rusty penny into this plate.

No event in recent months has engendered more public comment than the Ramaphosa cabinet reshuffle.

Expectedly, there has been a flood of negative observations from guest analysts in the written media and on TV news programmes, some bordering on Doomsday predictions, while others have cried betrayal of the moral regeneration agenda because of the new president’s retention of known tainted ministers.

Of course there are the optimists, the over-simplifiers, who predict a glorious new dawn. Reality dictates that the future of this country under Cyril Ramaphosa and his newly-announced round table will fall somewhere between these two poles.

The politics of the new South Africa has not been easy to grasp and there is ample evidence that the South African political dynamic cannot be subjugated to Western analysis.

To begin with, the concept of the “collective” remains alien to the Western mind with its obsession with meritocracy. It’s taken decades of fine-tuning for the ANC (or anyone schooled in congress movement politics) to derive and adopt the notion of collective decision-making. Current US politics present a stark example of what could happen if decision-making rests in an individual.

By contrast, the African way is rich in words like “consultation”, “compromise” and “camaraderie”. Much of the way Africans conduct their politics has to do with their collective experience of struggle, something the Western mind, founded in a culture of comfort, conquest and confiscation, has difficulty decoding.

It is against this backdrop, I believe, that developments on the South African political scene should be understood.

The new president has to walk a fine line, careful at every step, not to disturb the delicate balance between doing what is constructive for the people of the country and retaining the support of those whose struggle won the freedom enjoyed today.