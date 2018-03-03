New president treading fine line of collective politics
Political analysis is the in-thing, it would seem, so I will venture to throw my rusty penny into this plate.
No event in recent months has engendered more public comment than the Ramaphosa cabinet reshuffle.
Expectedly, there has been a flood of negative observations from guest analysts in the written media and on TV news programmes, some bordering on Doomsday predictions, while others have cried betrayal of the moral regeneration agenda because of the new president’s retention of known tainted ministers.
Of course there are the optimists, the over-simplifiers, who predict a glorious new dawn. Reality dictates that the future of this country under Cyril Ramaphosa and his newly-announced round table will fall somewhere between these two poles.
The politics of the new South Africa has not been easy to grasp and there is ample evidence that the South African political dynamic cannot be subjugated to Western analysis.
To begin with, the concept of the “collective” remains alien to the Western mind with its obsession with meritocracy. It’s taken decades of fine-tuning for the ANC (or anyone schooled in congress movement politics) to derive and adopt the notion of collective decision-making. Current US politics present a stark example of what could happen if decision-making rests in an individual.
By contrast, the African way is rich in words like “consultation”, “compromise” and “camaraderie”. Much of the way Africans conduct their politics has to do with their collective experience of struggle, something the Western mind, founded in a culture of comfort, conquest and confiscation, has difficulty decoding.
It is against this backdrop, I believe, that developments on the South African political scene should be understood.
The new president has to walk a fine line, careful at every step, not to disturb the delicate balance between doing what is constructive for the people of the country and retaining the support of those whose struggle won the freedom enjoyed today.
And there is the all-important question of constituency or support base. Some of the controversial personalities on both the national executive committee of the ANC and the cabinet have powerful constituencies, which, by extension, make them powerful figures.
It is said that President Ramaphosa does not have remotely the support base of the deputy president or secretary-general of the ANC. Rocking the boat could have dire consequences for him.
Add to this the perception that, as a billionaire businessman, his fortune is linked, fairly or unfairly, to “white monopoly capital”, which is anathema to the significant socialist faction who are driven by their “revolutionary agenda”, and the cabinet reshuffle becomes understandable.
So how does the president navigate this minefield if he wants to lift this country out the mess left by former president Jacob Zuma?
My prediction is that those implicated in corruption have already been given rope to hang themselves.
Central to the eradication of corruption are three pillars our country can be proud of. Firstly, there is arguably the best constitution in the world, with guarantees that all people are equal before the law.
Secondly, there is a new spring in the step of the criminal justice system. The Hawks are under instruction. Thirdly, there is the legal system itself, which has shown its ability and willingness to bring bad people to book.
The wheel turns slowly but it will eventually come full circle. Ramaphosa knows this. In fact, he is banking on this.
And if there is no Ramaphosa? Who then? There are a few notable public figures worth mentioning who could slot into the presidency.
Naledi Pandor is there – rock solid and dignified. But I’ve been watching for the name Joel Netshitenzhe, he who is extraordinarily gifted with intellect and integrity. Cabinet material? More. Few are more respected, and humble, and principled. Decidedly presidential calibre!
- Sammy Snayer is the former director of education – Port Elizabeth District