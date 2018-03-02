Lungile Pepeta | We can learn from Cuba

In July, a further 1 000 South African medical students, who have spent five years studying medicine in Cuba, will come home to complete their sixth year, graduate and start practising as doctors.

If I had my way, I would say: send them all to the Eastern Cape, and we would train them here for their final year and employ them in the province once they graduate.

These are precisely the kinds of doctors we need throughout our province and country because Cuba’s excellent medical schools pursue a comprehensive approach to medicine that focuses equally on the four pillars of medicine: disease prevention, health promotion, treatment and rehabilitative medicine.

The Cuban system produces well-rounded specialist family physicians, trained to practise in diverse communities, from the cities to the deep rural areas.

The system also produces super specialists, such as Dr Khanyisa Makamba, who was among the first cohort of South Africans to be trained in Cuba and who subsequently went on to specialise in urology.

He is now head of urology at the Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital.

We can and should learn from Cuba, where 80% of medical practitioners are comprehensive or specialist family physicians and only 20% are specialists in other areas of medicine or are super specialists.

In South Africa, it is the reverse, with many in private practice or emigrating overseas.

Cuba currently has eight medical practitioners per 1 000 population while most Westernised countries have two to three per 1 000.

South Africa has 0.77 per 1 000, with 50% of the 0.77 practising in the private sector.

Why did we send medical students to Cuba in the first instance?

Because the approximately 2 000 doctors per year our universities are producing are not nearly enough to reach a ratio of two doctors per 1 000 population.

There was much resistance from us as medical academics regarding sending students to Cuba and one of the major reasons for this is that training in South Africa is mainly suited for practice in the Western world, hence our graduates are able to work internationally.