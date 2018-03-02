Lungile Pepeta | We can learn from Cuba
In July, a further 1 000 South African medical students, who have spent five years studying medicine in Cuba, will come home to complete their sixth year, graduate and start practising as doctors.
If I had my way, I would say: send them all to the Eastern Cape, and we would train them here for their final year and employ them in the province once they graduate.
These are precisely the kinds of doctors we need throughout our province and country because Cuba’s excellent medical schools pursue a comprehensive approach to medicine that focuses equally on the four pillars of medicine: disease prevention, health promotion, treatment and rehabilitative medicine.
The Cuban system produces well-rounded specialist family physicians, trained to practise in diverse communities, from the cities to the deep rural areas.
The system also produces super specialists, such as Dr Khanyisa Makamba, who was among the first cohort of South Africans to be trained in Cuba and who subsequently went on to specialise in urology.
He is now head of urology at the Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital.
We can and should learn from Cuba, where 80% of medical practitioners are comprehensive or specialist family physicians and only 20% are specialists in other areas of medicine or are super specialists.
In South Africa, it is the reverse, with many in private practice or emigrating overseas.
Cuba currently has eight medical practitioners per 1 000 population while most Westernised countries have two to three per 1 000.
South Africa has 0.77 per 1 000, with 50% of the 0.77 practising in the private sector.
Why did we send medical students to Cuba in the first instance?
Because the approximately 2 000 doctors per year our universities are producing are not nearly enough to reach a ratio of two doctors per 1 000 population.
There was much resistance from us as medical academics regarding sending students to Cuba and one of the major reasons for this is that training in South Africa is mainly suited for practice in the Western world, hence our graduates are able to work internationally.
However, what is not adequately addressed is whether they are trained to address the health needs of the majority in South Africa – and what does the majority require?
What informed Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision to send student doctors to Cuba was that their medical training was comprehensive, that is, not only with a curative or treatment emphasis, which is the main approach to training in South Africa, but with an equal emphasis on health promotion, disease prevention, treatment and rehabilitative medicine for the whole population.
As a paediatric cardiologist and health sciences academic, I was sceptical about this approach until I visited Cuba last year and the penny dropped as to the appropriateness of comprehensive medical training to our country’s needs, so much so that it will inform the curriculum of the country’s newest medical school, here at Nelson Mandela University.
The efficiency and professionalism of Cuba’s system speaks for itself in its health statistics: life expectancy in Cuba for the population is superb at about 80 years while ours stands at about 60 years; infant mortality is two per 1 000 and ours is soaring at 30 to 40 per 1 000.
How did Cuba get it right? Through the comprehensive approach, everyone in Cuba’s health system focuses on advancing health rather than only on treating disease.
Home-based care and local clinics are efficiently aligned to polyclinics or what we call community health centres.
Every polyclinic has a section of complementary medicine, including acupuncture, homeopathy and traditional medicine, and each patient is advised on the relative merits.
Every polyclinic has, as a basic minimum, a comprehensive or specialist family physician-nurse team and a range of health professionals, as well as necessary equipment, including X-ray machines, certain laboratory facilities and ultrasound.
These are efficiently matched with secondary hospitals (district, regional and tertiary hospitals in South Africa), and national institutes that specialise in specific diseases, such as neurological, heart and lung diseases, oncology and urology. Cuba’s health system model is working. The death rate in that country is currently seven per 1 000. Our death rate is currently 17 per 1 000, except for the 16% of our population with private medical aids, whose life expectancy is comparable to the West. How much is Cuba spending on health? Per capita, it is spending US$500 per year (R5 922), while South Africa spends US$1 000 (R11 843) per capita per year.
The US spend is about US$3 000 (R35 533) per capita and other first world countries are between US$1 000 and US$3 000.
In terms of the GDP, the majority of countries spend between 10% and 15% on health, with the US at 15%.
South Africa spends 8% and a mere 4% of this is spent on 84% of the population that is without private medical aid.
As a nation, we have to start looking after the health of 85% of the population in far more comprehensive, holistic ways, and I believe that the four pillar system is the best population-wide and budget-spend approach.
There is so much more we can do to improve population health, quality and length of life in South Africa, and these students can help us achieve it.
Professor Lungile Pepeta is executive dean of health sciences at Nelson Mandela University.