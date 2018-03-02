Letter | Malema shows disregard for people of Nelson Mandela Bay

Please allow me, before moving any further, to state categorically that there exists no mayor of Port Elizabeth (“EFF declares bid to oust Trollip in ‘warning’ to DA”, February 28).

I am bitterly disappointed and livid at the same time by commander-in-chief Julius Malema’s utterances in parliament at the end of his input.

He has shown total disregard for the people of Port Elizabeth, Despatch and Uitenhage, and at the very worst the supporters of EFF in the Mandela Bay who entrusted the EFF with their votes.

Before any of these pseudo revolutionaries jump to conclude that I am an assimilated white apologist, you might be relieved to know I am an avid believer in justice in all its forms, including retributive justice in the form of expropriation of land.

My grief regarding that last statement takes many forms and the statement is only projecting so much of how Mandela Bay is perceived by the EFF in the following:

This particular area and its people are just some political laboratory, if not bargaining chips used the same way as labour does with workers.

Why do I say so? The people of Mandela Bay were very resolute that they did not want the ANC regime to reign any longer in the Bay.

They even made Bathabile Dlamini cry, chasing her away, saying that they didn’t talk to drunkards.

We are part of history that cannot be wished away and to this day we suffer in the Bay as a result of the “economically terrorising” reign that underdeveloped the area;