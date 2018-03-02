Editorial | Co-operate for sake of residents

Weeks of late nights and long hours put in by Nelson Mandela Bay municipal bureaucrats trying to re-jig the metro’s R11-billion budget came to naught this week when the adjustments budget was rejected by the opposition in council.

With their decision come the repercussions.

For instance, plans to eradicate the bucket system sooner with a R40-million roll-over from the last financial year now come to a standstill; 460 contract security officers cannot be hired permanently by the metro just yet; officials have to put the brakes on buying new refuse compactors and money meant to go toward detecting water leaks cannot be spent. The list goes on.

Incidentally, these are the very things that the opposition regularly fights for in committee and council meetings.

Granted, the municipality can go ahead and spend the money regardless of council, but doing so forces officials to knowingly break the law.

It would also require quite a bit of explaining to the auditor-general and hamper efforts for a clean audit.

Shockingly, the ANC told this newspaper it was aware of the consequences of not passing the adjustments budget and that the DA-led administration would simply have to wait a little longer to spend the money.