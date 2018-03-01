Zamuxolo Nduna | Give Africa’s youth opportunity to drive development

For quite some time now, I have been listening to and watching robust debates on the leadership we want as Africans to grow and develop our continent.

These debates have been led by President Paul Kagame, of Rwanda.

He always invites the likes of former president Thabo Mbeki, former president Benjamin Mkapa, of Tanzania, and former president Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria.

But it has come to my understanding that Africa needs to invest in young people.

Not so long ago I spoke of African liberators turning into oppressors.

The first aspect of youth participation should be overseen in the electorate processes. We as the youth of the African continent have the power to elect and remove leaders who don’t fulfil their obligation towards Africans.

We have seen the role of young people in the removal of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi in Libya.

Young people should be at the helm of leading state-owned businesses, in the development of state economies, in the business sector, in governmental positions and in the development of youth skills.

It was shocking to see the appointment of a 68-year-old (Sithembiso Nyoni) to the Zimbabwean Ministry of Youth.

Is it because African leaders don’t have faith in us?

I think the answer to that questions is simple: African governments don’t invest in their youth.

Countries like China and Western world countries invest in youth development.

I visited a polytechnic school here in China in December last year.

The president of the school told us they sent some of their pupils to Europe to acquire skills, so that they would be able to utilise those skills for the betterment and the development of their country (China).

Young people leave the African continent to seek greener pastures for themselves due to “limited” opportunities offered to them by African states.

Our continent is not poor, but it is poorly managed.

The situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo is just one typical example.

The youthful population continues to rise, but there’s uncertainty over the continent’s preparedness to tap this resources growth.

Africans in Africa should be asking ourselves whether the continent is ready or is prepared to match the attendant social, political and economic challenges in which they will come upon once the continent’s population doubles by 2050 to 2.4 billion. All over the African continent there’s a growing concern among the youth over limited economic resources, growing corruption, rising unemployment and limited political participation.