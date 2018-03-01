Letter | Ports Regulator will decide issue

To address some of the questions raised in the letter, “Pay rent or get out” (February 26): ý Why has the rent not been paid? The rental issue will see Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) and Algoa Bay Yacht Club (ABYC) face off in front of the Ports Regulator on March 20.

At that hearing the Ports Regulator may rule for ABYC on all their concerns and ABYC is reimbursed by the TNPA, or the Ports Regulator could completely agree with TNPA and ABYC owes the assessed rental.

Or the decision will be somewhere in the middle of those two polar opposites.

In the meantime ABYC continues to pay R50 000 per month in rent;

The writer calls for the firing of the yacht club decision makers.

This may be an acceptable course of action for a private business or stateowned enterprise (SOE).

The ABYC is run by a dedicated band of volunteers who follow a strict democratic process which refers major decisions to members for a vote when required;

The writer wonders how many black members there are in the club?

We operate in a climate of dwindling membership and ABYC’s tenuous security of tenure has negatively impacted on our ability to introduce more people to our fantastic sport.

We do have members willing to once again contribute to a resumption of our development and training programme once our tenure issue has been solved;

The writer wonders how much fresh drinking water is used to wash down our “elite status symbols”?

The marina (ABSM) is a separate legal entity from ABYC, drawing water from the club and still subject to the municipal by-laws like everyone else in the city.

A ban on the use of hose pipes is reinforced and many use sea water for hosing down;