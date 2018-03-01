Jonathan Jansen | Say ‘never again’, mean it

One of the most moving moments in a graduation ceremony is when the newlyminted medical doctors rise to take their solemn oaths.

They promise to be ethical in the conduct of medicine and to act with the highest integrity demanded of the profession.

And then they might say something like this, as at a Wits graduation ceremony: “That I will not permit consideration of religion, nationality, race, politics or social standing to intervene between my duty and my patient.”

Even as I sat moved by these oath-taking ceremonies year after year, I often said to myself: “If only this were always true.”

Last Sunday night I found myself deeply disturbed by the travelling exhibition brought to South Africa by the South African Holocaust and Genocide Foundation.

It is called Deadly Medicine: Creating the Master Race, which reminds us of the Nazi regime’s so-called science of race.

Its pursuit of “racial hygiene” included gross experimentation on Jewish bodies and controlling reproduction to the extermination of those deemed to be biologically unfit.

In the audience at the Cape Town centre of the foundation sat a handful of survivors of the Nazi death camps.

None of this racial madness was possible, we were reminded, without the deadly collaboration of scientists, including psychiatrists, geneticists, anthropologists and, of course, doctors.

At Sunday’s remembrance a courageous Dr Handri Walters, a new PhD from Stellenbosch University, told of how she stumbled upon hair and eye colour charts in the department of volkekunde (the Afrikaans universities’ version of anthropology, now closed) as well as a skull of a “mixed race” woman from a period of South Africa’s own obsession with the now-discredited science of eugenics. Eugenicists believed that you could improve the human race through genetic manipulation such as selective breeding.

And who can forget the horrendous aversion project where doctors tried to “cure” gay men in the South African military through treatments that included electric shock therapy, chemical castration and hormone therapy? A distant past best forgotten? Think again. There remains in our society evidence of the enduring relationship between race and medicine.

What was the Life Esidimeni case about, if not the contempt for mental health patients who were sent to die at the hands of unaccredited agencies?

About 1 700 chronic psychiatric patients were moved to NGOs and home-based care facilities, and at least 144 died tragically.

They were deemed less than worthy of dignified treatment at the hands of the best health professionals in the country.

This had little to do with cutting costs on the part of the province.