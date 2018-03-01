Editorial | EPRU’s future looking brighter

After all its trials and tribulations, the muchmaligned EP Rugby Union is finally in the black and ready to make its presence felt on the national stage again.

News that the union posted a healthy R3-million profit will be welcomed by all rugby lovers in the region.

Within a year of coming to office, new EP president Andre Rademan and his union have managed to refloat a sunken ship that had hit the rugby rocks.

Rademan and his executive need to take a bow for the manner in which they have transformed the once-ailing union.

Rademan says all debt has been met and many people have worked relentlessly to fix the problems within the union.

In keeping with the new optimism sweeping through the province, a new emblem featuring the famous elephant has also been unveiled.

Rademan pledged to push further ahead, and a board will be established within the next two weeks to get equity partners and sponsors on board.

He says that once those partners have been found, EP can regain control of the Southern Kings PRO14 franchise which is currently being run by SA Rugby.