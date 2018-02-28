Nwabisa Makunga | The good, the bad, the ugly

When President Cyril Ramaphosa stepped up to announce his cabinet on Monday evening, he looked somewhat depleted, like a man who had just emerged from a bruising battle.

It would soon be clear that the frantic behindthe-scenes talks at the Union Buildings were certainly no walk in the park.

The formation of the cabinet was Ramaphosa’s first real test of power and influence in the ANC.

While he has exclusive constitutional prerogative to hire and fire ministers, the reality is that with a thin mandate from the Nasrec conference, it may have been unwise for the president to act in complete disregard of the political dynamics of his party.

Therefore, his team must be seen as a direct reflection of those dynamics.

More important is how they will play out and influence every step of his presidency.

This cabinet is a melting pot of the good, the bad and the downright ugly.

Most welcome is perhaps the return of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister and Pravin Gordhan as the minister in charge of our state enterprises. Both men were unceremoniously fired by Jacob Zuma because they stood in the way of the Gupta network to which the former president was so central.

The two epitomise the firm and prudent hand needed to rebuild our broken enterprises and to, hopefully, steer our economy on the right path.

Their appointment lands credence to Ramaphosa’s message that South Africa is open to business.

For similar reasons Naledi Pandor’s designation to the higher education portfolio is most welcome.

Love or hate him, those who know ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe will tell you that his move to the mining industry is certainly no surprise.

His history and intricate knowledge of the sector was perhaps best captured by the Chamber of Mines’ endorsement of his appointment yesterday.

However, Ramaphosa’s cabinet is anything but picture perfect.

It raises many important questions about the commitment to the rule of law versus political expediency.

The appointment of Bheki Cele as minister of police is one such.

Cele has been a useful campaigner for Ramaphosa’s ANC presidency.