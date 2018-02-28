Editorial | Skills training key to jobless crisis

Skills development and training is an essential weapon in the overwhelming fight against poverty.

That is why news of a multi-million-rand partnership between South Africa and Germany to improve technical and vocational educational and training (TVET) in the Eastern Cape is to be welcomed.

The partnership between the Handwerkskammer Erfurt (German Chamber of Crafts and Trade) and TVET colleges in the province is likely to boost the employability of local youngsters crying out for opportunities.

It will, hopefully, also help to elevate the perceived lower status of these colleges.

A university education is, sadly, still very much out of reach for a great many young South Africans and those who do go through the ranks at our tertiary institutions are by no means guaranteed jobs either.