Editorial | Skills training key to jobless crisis
Skills development and training is an essential weapon in the overwhelming fight against poverty.
That is why news of a multi-million-rand partnership between South Africa and Germany to improve technical and vocational educational and training (TVET) in the Eastern Cape is to be welcomed.
The partnership between the Handwerkskammer Erfurt (German Chamber of Crafts and Trade) and TVET colleges in the province is likely to boost the employability of local youngsters crying out for opportunities.
It will, hopefully, also help to elevate the perceived lower status of these colleges.
A university education is, sadly, still very much out of reach for a great many young South Africans and those who do go through the ranks at our tertiary institutions are by no means guaranteed jobs either.
When one considers this against the backdrop of the Bay’s consistently high unemployment rate of 36.9% – substantially higher than the national average – it is very easy for our youth to feel despondent.
TVET colleges play an important role in improving young people’s prospects – especially in a country like South Africa which still faces many challenges – and this is why we must embrace any lessons we can learn from the Germans.
Our own government has recognised the role TVET institutions can play in building up a better skilled and more productive workforce, which ultimately benefits the economy.
There are those who turn their noses up at so-called blue-collar or artisan jobs, but the irony is that in many countries around the world these are the very jobs that are most in demand and where critical shortages are being faced.
Skills development is vital for a brighter, better South Africa, but training must be tailored in a way that ensures industry needs are being met.