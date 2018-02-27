Letter | Unemployment rises under DA administration
Councillor Andrew Whitfield’s letter (“Admitted DA couldn’t be blamed for all problems”, February 9) is his normal huffing and puffing, all bluster, insult and defence of his leader.
Let me just say this to the good councillor: if there was one promise the DA made to the citizens of Nelson Mandela Bay, it was that it would create jobs and that is the responsibility of the mayoral committee member for economic development, etc, Whitfield.
Stats SA has just released its latest Quarterly Labour Survey covering the calendar year 2017.
In it you can find the employment and unemployment changes in all the metros in South Africa.
Last year, the metro started with 367 000 people in employment.
By the end of the year this figure was 331 000.
We lost 10% of all jobs last year and the number of our unemployed increased by 25%.
Just before we blame this on a national trend, here are the figures for the other metros (percentage increase in persons employed last year): Mangaung +17%, Cape Town +6%, Buffalo City +3%, eThekwini +1%, Johannesburg -4%, Tswane -3% and Nelson Mandela Bay -10%.
In the unemployed figures, again the Bay is by far the worst (+25%).
Buffalo City dropped unemployment by 15% and the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay increased it by a staggering 25%.
This is the worst year for unemployment in our metro since Ford left town in the 1980s.
Let me conclude with the opinion of others, not myself.
The auditor-general, in his letter to the metro, wrote, “The suspension of the chief financial officer during the year along with vacancies in the financial management unit . . . resulted in key internal controls and monitoring processes that were fundamental to reliable reporting were not actively managed”.
We have said for many months that the metro’s financial controls were deteriorating and now the auditor-general has said it also.
The improved financial position councillor Morne Steyn describes in his later letter (“Saddled with results of ANC action”, February 22) is not what we have repeatedly said.
Now, here too, we have agreement from an independent source: national Treasury, that conducted a performance appraisal of the metro in February, wrote, “The period 2016-17 showed a declining financial performance within the metro”.
The DA has brought a decline in financial controls, along with a decline in the metro’s financial position, and a bloodbath in jobs to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.
And that is no longer just the ANC’s opinion.