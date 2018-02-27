Letter | Unemployment rises under DA administration

Councillor Andrew Whitfield’s letter (“Admitted DA couldn’t be blamed for all problems”, February 9) is his normal huffing and puffing, all bluster, insult and defence of his leader.

Let me just say this to the good councillor: if there was one promise the DA made to the citizens of Nelson Mandela Bay, it was that it would create jobs and that is the responsibility of the mayoral committee member for economic development, etc, Whitfield.

Stats SA has just released its latest Quarterly Labour Survey covering the calendar year 2017.

In it you can find the employment and unemployment changes in all the metros in South Africa.

Last year, the metro started with 367 000 people in employment.

By the end of the year this figure was 331 000.

We lost 10% of all jobs last year and the number of our unemployed increased by 25%.

Just before we blame this on a national trend, here are the figures for the other metros (percentage increase in persons employed last year): Mangaung +17%, Cape Town +6%, Buffalo City +3%, eThekwini +1%, Johannesburg -4%, Tswane -3% and Nelson Mandela Bay -10%.

In the unemployed figures, again the Bay is by far the worst (+25%).