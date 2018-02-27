Letter | Paying more rates and getting less service

When my residential rates were increased by more than 25% and business rates by 100%, which is higher than in the Western Cape, I did not object, thinking that service would be better. I live in Mill Park, Port Elizabeth. Last year I had to contact the call centre on several occasions.

Prior to last year the streets and gutters were swept weekly.

For more than two months in December last year and January this year the gutters accumulated heaps of rubbish and leaves.

This was cleared and for a month now the gutters have not been cleaned.

My concern health-wise is that the leaves, etc get water-logged and this becomes a perfect breeding ground for mosquitos, which can be a health hazard.

To minimise the shedding of leaves the branches should be pruned, which is the responsibility of the municipality, but this is hardly done.

Korsten is overcrowded and is a time-bomb for infection. A clean environment around the Mercantile Hospital, the greater part of Durban Road and Cottrell Street is imperative.

Every month at least at two different points there is a spill of sewage onto Stanford Road. Sometimes it takes more than a week to attend to the problem. What is the net effect? Vehicles have to pass over this health hazard rubbish, soiling the undercarriages and tyres, and there is splash onto the bodies of vehicles from other vehicles.

Germs are carried onto the vehicles which cannot be washed due to water restrictions.