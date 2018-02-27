Letter | Paying more rates and getting less service
When my residential rates were increased by more than 25% and business rates by 100%, which is higher than in the Western Cape, I did not object, thinking that service would be better. I live in Mill Park, Port Elizabeth. Last year I had to contact the call centre on several occasions.
Prior to last year the streets and gutters were swept weekly.
For more than two months in December last year and January this year the gutters accumulated heaps of rubbish and leaves.
This was cleared and for a month now the gutters have not been cleaned.
My concern health-wise is that the leaves, etc get water-logged and this becomes a perfect breeding ground for mosquitos, which can be a health hazard.
To minimise the shedding of leaves the branches should be pruned, which is the responsibility of the municipality, but this is hardly done.
Korsten is overcrowded and is a time-bomb for infection. A clean environment around the Mercantile Hospital, the greater part of Durban Road and Cottrell Street is imperative.
Every month at least at two different points there is a spill of sewage onto Stanford Road. Sometimes it takes more than a week to attend to the problem. What is the net effect? Vehicles have to pass over this health hazard rubbish, soiling the undercarriages and tyres, and there is splash onto the bodies of vehicles from other vehicles.
Germs are carried onto the vehicles which cannot be washed due to water restrictions.
My understating is that the sewer pipes are not able to cope with the load and should be replaced or augmented by truck suction.
Many people for the past months have been experiencing severe gastric conditions.
For the past two years Highfield Road has been full of potholes which are increasing in size, but remain unattended to.
Previously all small potholes were filled in a pancake fashion, which sufficed.
Why are there such elevated speed humps going to Malabar, down Beetlestone Road, Liebenberg Road, Gail Road, etc?
This has an adverse effect in times of danger, in emergencies and on wear and tear for motor vehicles.
The Mount Road ramp is a high-accident curve and has potholes which are increasing in size. In avoiding these potholes one can go off the ramp.
I would like to see simple but visible changes in the metro of problems which do not cost much to rectify.
If we can contain germs by keeping the environment clean, prevent negligent accidents and unnecessary violence, this will impact less on the health funding resources.