Ismail Lagardien | Land reform can be positive

Land reform has become a hot-button topic – again. In his state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the acceleration of land redistribution as a means to address historical injustices, to “bring more producers into the agricultural sector and to make more land available for cultivation”.

“We are determined,” he said, “that expropriation without compensation should be implemented in a way that increases agricultural production, improves food security and ensures that the land is returned to those from whom it was taken under colonialism and apartheid.”

While it is too early to speculate on land redistribution or expropriation, there are one or two certainties: there will be massive disruptions, someone will get hurt, possibly killed, and, as is our wont in South Africa, we will have fixed ideas of who is right and who is wrong.

It is unfortunate that land reform is often associated with expropriation of private property, and forced collectivisation of agriculture in the former Soviet Union and Mao Tse Tung’s China, and more recently with wanton rapine in Zimbabwe.

What is required, at this point, is less anxiety, a toning-down of rhetoric, adherence to the constitution and, of course, non-violence.

It is hard to imagine any of this will happen.

There are too many people who are spoiling for a fight and others who are trigger-happy.

At the positive end, and as part of overall social change and transformation, land reform could turn out to be a catalyst for social and political economic security in the long run.

We need to accept that not every square metre of land in South Africa is owned by a white person.

The state owns vast tracts of land, and is in a position to distribute land, quite rapidly, as a way to convert ownership of the land into agricultural and industrial assets for the country.

What seems clear, at least from the rhetoric, is that political parties making claims on behalf of “the people” seem to be more interested in what (or who) is on the land, than in the land itself.

It does seem logical that claims for land may not include barren stretches of water-scarce territories in the Northern Cape and North West Province, but in the lush greenery and profit-making industries in Paarl, Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga or Limpopo – among others.