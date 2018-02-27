Ismail Lagardien | Land reform can be positive
Land reform has become a hot-button topic – again. In his state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the acceleration of land redistribution as a means to address historical injustices, to “bring more producers into the agricultural sector and to make more land available for cultivation”.
“We are determined,” he said, “that expropriation without compensation should be implemented in a way that increases agricultural production, improves food security and ensures that the land is returned to those from whom it was taken under colonialism and apartheid.”
While it is too early to speculate on land redistribution or expropriation, there are one or two certainties: there will be massive disruptions, someone will get hurt, possibly killed, and, as is our wont in South Africa, we will have fixed ideas of who is right and who is wrong.
It is unfortunate that land reform is often associated with expropriation of private property, and forced collectivisation of agriculture in the former Soviet Union and Mao Tse Tung’s China, and more recently with wanton rapine in Zimbabwe.
What is required, at this point, is less anxiety, a toning-down of rhetoric, adherence to the constitution and, of course, non-violence.
It is hard to imagine any of this will happen.
There are too many people who are spoiling for a fight and others who are trigger-happy.
At the positive end, and as part of overall social change and transformation, land reform could turn out to be a catalyst for social and political economic security in the long run.
We need to accept that not every square metre of land in South Africa is owned by a white person.
The state owns vast tracts of land, and is in a position to distribute land, quite rapidly, as a way to convert ownership of the land into agricultural and industrial assets for the country.
What seems clear, at least from the rhetoric, is that political parties making claims on behalf of “the people” seem to be more interested in what (or who) is on the land, than in the land itself.
It does seem logical that claims for land may not include barren stretches of water-scarce territories in the Northern Cape and North West Province, but in the lush greenery and profit-making industries in Paarl, Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga or Limpopo – among others.
Nonetheless, what seems quite straightforward is that indigenous Africans need to get back the land that was appropriated by settlers and settler colonialists over four centuries.
These settlers may be asked to surrender the land and probably all their possessions, like agricultural machinery, which, the argument may be they bought with the proceeds of stolen land, anyway.
Let us leave all that aside, for now, and look at some political economic matters around land reform, with evidence from similar processes elsewhere in the world – if only to dispense with the belief that land reform is some radical left-wing scam.
Let us take the example of the Chinese island of Taiwan (never a left-wing state – not by any stretch of the imagination) which redistributed land with remarkably positive outcomes within a very short period.
At the start of retrocession from Japan (in 1945) the Chinese on the island of Taiwan decided that land reform would once and for all address inequality on the island.
They introduced land reform in stages, starting with reducing rental of land (from the state), then directly selling state land to farmers and eventually initiated the land-to-the-tiller policies, which ensured that the people who worked the land were the owners of the land.
One outcome was an increase in production of paddy rice, a staple in the region, by around 50%, with the net income of the new landowners increasing threefold. This was all done within about 10 years. One of the policies that made land reform and ownership possible was the use of public enterprise stock shares to pay for land that was appropriated from elites by the state.
This ensured that investment translated into industrial assets, which laid the foundation for industrialisation on the island.
The Chinese drew on the thoughts of a Hun Dynasty scholar, Tung Chung-Shu, in around 140 BCE – many centuries before capitalism or communism.
Tung explained that there should be limits to the amount of land an individual might hold and that excess land should be given to those who needed it with a commitment to stop concentration of land ownership by small elites.
I make this point to demonstrate that one can use autochthonous ideas when addressing the land issue in South Africa.
It is possible, then, to implement land reforms and it is possible to achieve positive outcomes – unless expropriation is an end in itself.