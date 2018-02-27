Editorial | SARS must get its house in order
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s proposal to raise VAT to 15% was always going to be a tough sell.
It probably says a lot for the country’s financial state that he was forced to explore this route.
Political decisions don’t come more unpopular than this.
But faced with a gargantuan near-R50-billion revenue shortfall, and the free-highereducation hospital pass lobbed his way by former president Jacob Zuma just before the man’s ungracious exit, Gigaba had few options.
Taxpayers were asked to shoulder a disproportionate share of the load during the Zuma kleptocracy years.
Turning to them again to fill yet another financial black hole would have been murderous.
Raising VAT is, of course, an efficient means of tax revenue collection, so long as you can keep a beady eye on those who bilk the system.
VAT dodgers remain a problem for the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the source of many of its headaches. This wilful evasion of government dues has its roots in organised crime.
Under previous tax commissioners, the scourge was confronted head-on with special investigation teams.
Where police were unable to shut down illegal operations, SARS investigators used tax legislation to nail offenders.
The President’s Keepers by journalist Jacques Pauw revealed how this expert capacity in SARS was badly hobbled under Zuma and current tax boss Tom Moyane.
Pauw’s book put the cat among the pigeons and now we know why.
While this outrageous assault on SARS was taking place, effectively from within, the organisation’s tax collection also floundered, a major reason for the gaping hole in the country’s fiscus.
So while the morality of the VAT hike is wrestled to death in the coming weeks, there needs to be equal effort expended on restoring credibility to SARS.