Editorial | SARS must get its house in order

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s proposal to raise VAT to 15% was always going to be a tough sell.

It probably says a lot for the country’s financial state that he was forced to explore this route.

Political decisions don’t come more unpopular than this.

But faced with a gargantuan near-R50-billion revenue shortfall, and the free-highereducation hospital pass lobbed his way by former president Jacob Zuma just before the man’s ungracious exit, Gigaba had few options.

Taxpayers were asked to shoulder a disproportionate share of the load during the Zuma kleptocracy years.

Turning to them again to fill yet another financial black hole would have been murderous.

Raising VAT is, of course, an efficient means of tax revenue collection, so long as you can keep a beady eye on those who bilk the system.