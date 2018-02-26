Letter | Gigaba shines in budget delivery

It was a huge gamble, as Zapiro’s cartoon so cleverly portrayed.

The “re-programmed” finance minister was indeed a questionable figure to present this, probably the most crucial budget ever presented in the South African parliament.

Under the Jacob Zuma presidency he fulfilled roles that attracted accusations of lying under oath and assisting in state capture.

Malusi Gigaba was a senior figure in the previous government administration that President Cyril Ramaphosa now has headed for only a fortnight, a leader with a Midas touch who up to now has shown an uncanny ability to turn to gold almost everything he touches.

Everyone had expected that Gigaba, along with a clutch of deeply corrupt and incompetent cabinet members, was to receive the chop and that Nhlanhla Nene, possibly even Pravin Gordhan would deliver the speech.

But on the eve of the budget it became clear that it would indeed be Gigaba.

Ramaphosa was not to be ordered around by the opposition. Even I, usually an optimist, became worried.

I tuned in at 2pm and indeed Gigaba took the rostrum.

The EFF had already abdicated, its land “policy” gobbled up.

There was some spluttering from the opposition in the form of the DA’s John Steenhuisen, who waved a charge sheet demanding a ruling from the speaker who would have nothing of it.

After a few minutes of pointless to-ing and fro-ing Gigaba commenced amid some heckling as the unruffled minister steered a straight course, even cracking an odd joke. He also threw in short passages of serious but also jocular Zulu that charmed the pants off Mangosuthu Buthelezi and evinced rounds of laughter.