Letter | Gigaba shines in budget delivery
It was a huge gamble, as Zapiro’s cartoon so cleverly portrayed.
The “re-programmed” finance minister was indeed a questionable figure to present this, probably the most crucial budget ever presented in the South African parliament.
Under the Jacob Zuma presidency he fulfilled roles that attracted accusations of lying under oath and assisting in state capture.
Malusi Gigaba was a senior figure in the previous government administration that President Cyril Ramaphosa now has headed for only a fortnight, a leader with a Midas touch who up to now has shown an uncanny ability to turn to gold almost everything he touches.
Everyone had expected that Gigaba, along with a clutch of deeply corrupt and incompetent cabinet members, was to receive the chop and that Nhlanhla Nene, possibly even Pravin Gordhan would deliver the speech.
But on the eve of the budget it became clear that it would indeed be Gigaba.
Ramaphosa was not to be ordered around by the opposition. Even I, usually an optimist, became worried.
I tuned in at 2pm and indeed Gigaba took the rostrum.
The EFF had already abdicated, its land “policy” gobbled up.
There was some spluttering from the opposition in the form of the DA’s John Steenhuisen, who waved a charge sheet demanding a ruling from the speaker who would have nothing of it.
After a few minutes of pointless to-ing and fro-ing Gigaba commenced amid some heckling as the unruffled minister steered a straight course, even cracking an odd joke. He also threw in short passages of serious but also jocular Zulu that charmed the pants off Mangosuthu Buthelezi and evinced rounds of laughter.
He took sips of water, saying “Cheers”! Nothing seemed to ruffle his composure.
He delivered the 100-minute, 8 800-word exceedingly detailed presentation with remarkable aplomb and humour so that I had to admit that Gordhan could not have been quite as effective on several fronts.
This was a prime example of how the quality of a national leader determines not only behaviour of his employees, but also their growth potential.
The Zuma paradigm condemned Gigaba to a role of corrupt assistant.
Brief contact with Ramaphosa gave him a taste of what he might have been and he transformed himself.
My guess is that he will, hopefully after legal process, be retained meaningfully in government.
A sad footnote is the self-immolation of Mmusi Maimane, who sat immobile throughout the entire address.
Afterwards interviews were taken outside parliament.
He streaked out to get in the first TV comments to the closest interviewer, who turned around, saw him and proceeded to transfer the line to his colleague about to interview someone else.
Left obviously frustrated, the great leader of the opposition had to cool his heels for several minutes before he got his chance to spout his stream of negativity – there was literally nothing positive in the entire speech.
This in the face of the president’s invitation for critical opposition co-operation in the mammoth task ahead.
Hooked on their efforts to bring down Zuma the two major parties settled for future irrelevance and left it to minor parties such as the ACDP, AIC and IFP, even FF+, to deliver critical but constructive opposition.