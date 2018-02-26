Justice Malala | Budget not about Gigaba

Why did the rand strengthen and ratings agencies give the thumbs-up to the national budget delivered by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba last Wednesday?

It certainly was not because of anything this empty suit did by himself.

On the morning that he delivered the speech, the press was heavy with news that three judges of the high court had found that he had lied under oath. The court also found that Gigaba violated the constitution.

The judgment follows a court battle launched by Fireblade Aviation, owned by the Oppenheimer family, in November 2016 against the Department of Home Affairs and others.

In his capacity as home affairs minister, Gigaba had agreed to grant permission to the Oppenheimers to run a seven-star private airport terminal.

The Guptas came along, dragging their favourite poodle Duduzane Zuma along with them, and Gigaba had swiftly changed his mind and withdrawn his permission for the Oppenheimers to run their business.

Gigaba has form in working for the Guptas. In many ways he is like Ace Magashule, the ANC secretary-general who said a few weeks ago that the Guptas were “good businesspeople”.

Of course they are – they employ his son.

The Guptas received South African citizenship on Gigaba’s watch at home affairs. When they started their television operation, home affairs employees were sent to India to fast-track their employees’ visas.

Gigaba’s legal advisor at public enterprises regularly escorted chief executives of state-owned enterprises to Gupta premises for meetings where they were told that they must “work with” the family and its lieutenants.

If you don’t believe me ask Brian Dames, the former Eskom chief executive, who told parliament last year about exactly such a meeting.

Or ask former acting chief executive at SA Airways, Vuyisile Kona. He was offered R500 000 in a paper bag by a Gupta brother. He rejected it.

The reason why this mountain of evidence of state capture involving Gigaba was ignored by the markets was because the finance minister is exactly what so many have suspected he is – an empty suit.

He may have been standing at the podium last week. He may have opened his mouth and moved it up and down.

He may have told us that “we gonna be alll-lllllllright” like Kendrick Lamar said, but at the end of the day we know he is a puppet of the Guptas.

The budget that Gigaba was put at Treasury by Jacob Zuma to deliver would have been very different from the one he actually delivered.