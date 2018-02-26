Editorial | Masualle’s speech far short of mark

Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle delivered what was in all likelihood his last state of the province address in Bhisho on Friday.

Meant to be a significant moment to take stock of his government’s progress in its mandate to develop this province, it missed the mark.

His speech was astonishingly detached from the realities of poor governance in the Eastern Cape.

It provided no clear leadership. It failed to inspire confidence.

Questioned on his performance in the last four years, Masualle arrogantly told the media that if anyone doubted his abilities they should have themselves examined.

This was indeed a low point and a disingenuous effort to deflect attention from his administration’s failure to grow our economy and to change the development landscape of the province.

We accept that Masualle led the campaign to rebuild our provincial road network.

It must also be noted that more work is being done to improve this system, not only for ease of movement but to help create opportunities that may come with such.

However, this has not been enough to turn the fortunes of this province.

On Friday, Masualle and his team failed to articulate plans to improve education and to create sustainable jobs.