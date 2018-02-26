Editorial | Masualle’s speech far short of mark
Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle delivered what was in all likelihood his last state of the province address in Bhisho on Friday.
Meant to be a significant moment to take stock of his government’s progress in its mandate to develop this province, it missed the mark.
His speech was astonishingly detached from the realities of poor governance in the Eastern Cape.
It provided no clear leadership. It failed to inspire confidence.
Questioned on his performance in the last four years, Masualle arrogantly told the media that if anyone doubted his abilities they should have themselves examined.
This was indeed a low point and a disingenuous effort to deflect attention from his administration’s failure to grow our economy and to change the development landscape of the province.
We accept that Masualle led the campaign to rebuild our provincial road network.
It must also be noted that more work is being done to improve this system, not only for ease of movement but to help create opportunities that may come with such.
However, this has not been enough to turn the fortunes of this province.
On Friday, Masualle and his team failed to articulate plans to improve education and to create sustainable jobs.
They failed to show how they plan to reverse the population migration which has wiped billions of rands from our equitable share of the budget in recent years.
Even more dismal a showing was Masualle’s silence on tangible plans to mitigate the crippling drought.
It was his admittedly deliberate silence on the progress of previously mooted projects such as the uMzimvubu dam.
Of course it must be noted that his poor performance on Friday unfolded in the context of a fraught political climate.
If recent utterances by the provincial ANC leadership are to be believed, he will soon be dislodged from his seat
Provincial leader and MPL Oscar Mabuyane is seemingly preparing to take charge of our provincial government machinery. When exactly this will happen remains unclear.
Here’s what we know for sure.
There are more than six million people who live in this province. They want a functioning government. They want jobs, a growing economy and better opportunities.
This is the mandate they have given to the ANC.
If the party continues to abuse this privilege, citizens will ultimately vote with their feet.