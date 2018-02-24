EDITORIAL | Opinion divided on stand-in captain
The appointment of Aiden Markram as stand-in captain of the South Africa ODI team has certainly divided opinion in the cricket community.
Thrown in at the deep end after Faf du Plessis’s injury in the first ODI against the Indians in Durban, Markram hardly set the world alight.
South Africa lost four of the five matches Markram was in charge of and questions have now been raised about handing the 23-year-old the leadership role.
He also seemed under increased pressure when he came out to bat and this has added speculation to the decision.
Markram only scored 127 runs in his six innings during the series, with a highest of 32, and admitted that the responsibility of leading the team somehow affected his batting.
There has, however, been support for Markram from team-mate Hashim Amla and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
Amla said South African cricket would one day reap the handsome rewards of the investment they had made in the budding star. He said he had been impressed with the way Markram had gone about his business on the field in a composed manner.
Indian batting master Kohli had pleaded with South African fans to show patience and not to judge Markram too harshly.
However, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith believes his choice was not the right decision and hopes it has not shaken the young batsman’s confidence.
Smith should know what he is talking about because he was handed the captain’s armband as a 22-year-old.
With a former captain like Smith stepping into the debate, Markram may well decide that captaincy is not for him at the moment. For a young player still making his way in the game, he does not need sideshows like this.