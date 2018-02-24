EDITORIAL | Opinion divided on stand-in captain

The appointment of Aiden Markram as stand-in captain of the South Africa ODI team has certainly divided opinion in the cricket community.

Thrown in at the deep end after Faf du Plessis’s injury in the first ODI against the Indians in Durban, Markram hardly set the world alight.

South Africa lost four of the five matches Markram was in charge of and questions have now been raised about handing the 23-year-old the leadership role.

He also seemed under increased pressure when he came out to bat and this has added speculation to the decision.

Markram only scored 127 runs in his six innings during the series, with a highest of 32, and admitted that the responsibility of leading the team somehow affected his batting.

There has, however, been support for Markram from team-mate Hashim Amla and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.