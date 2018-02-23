Ongama Mtimka | Capable leadership now key

After a great state of the nation address with potentially good solutions for South Africa, the greatest contribution President Cyril Ramaphosa can make to progress in the country is to lead, nothing more, nothing less.

There has been enough national consensus about the problems confronting the country and what solutions are needed to address them for more than a decade at least.

There is the National Development Plan and the priorities are known.

They include improving education and healthcare, promoting rural development and land reform, creating decent work and fighting crime and corruption.

The president covered these in his speech.

Mineral beneficiation, boosting manufacturing, enhancing entrepreneurship and delivering enabling infrastructure have been on the agenda since the early 2000s.

What has been lacking is a strong ability to lead in synchrony the complex bureaucratic and private sector machinery necessary to achieve the national objectives.

The country sadly degenerated into the proverbial abyss in terms of the quality of leadership during the presidency of Jacob Zuma.

It changed from being an active campaigner for improved levels of leadership accountability on the continent through instruments like the African Peer Review Mechanism to one lacking key confidence-building indicators.

Institutions and constitutional structures almost got eroded under pressure from state captors.

Corrupt state-owned enterprises, ineffective law enforcement agencies and the lethargic prosecution authority were cases in point.

With the spate of legal battles the former president and his government lost, among others, there were strong signs of an abysmal state of affairs higher up in government.

Given the extent of the rot we witnessed, only competence and inspiration will suffice for Ramaphosa to rebuild the image of the country, and lead the process of sociopolitical and economic recovery.

The characters of organisations and institutions tend to mirror those of their leaders. Employees are likely to follow what they see.

Sometimes juniors get pressured through direct institutional mechanisms, formal or informal, to conform to the demands of leaders, whether or not they are right.

Refusing to succumb to the pressures comes with persecution and alienation.

Many suffered sustained pressure under Zuma’s kleptocratic state to do things they surely would regret because the alleged shadow government seemed firmly in control or they themselves were greedy.

In other instances, juniors end up mirroring the traits of their leaders merely because of the negative role-modelling by their leaders.

On the contrary, Ramaphosa is going to need to demonstrate to South Africans and the world that he is committed to building a capable state that will drive socioeconomic transformation and growth in the country.

A competent political leadership and efficient bureaucracy are key traits of the developmental state that the ANC aspires to build, as outlined in its resolutions since Polokwane.