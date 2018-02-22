Jonathan Jansen | Make education top priority

Dear President Ramaphosa, Like millions of South Africans I am hopeful again about the future of your country – in part because you essentially fired the corrupt and incompetent Jacob Zuma and in part because your Sona address seemed to promise exactly the opposite.

Your choice of cabinet members will be the first test of your commitment to those lofty words that had even the opposition teary-eyed. Send me. Naturally, I was very eager to hear what you would say about the education crisis.

In fairness, you did not have enough time to come up with bold ideas and effective plans to turn around schools and stop the decline of our universities.

So you relied on what different departments hastily forwarded to your speech writers for a cut-andpaste exercise.

Even so, I felt you should at least have had enough knowledge to see through empty words and outright deception.

It is absolutely meaningless to say there are one million children in preschool education.

What you need to know is that a few have access to high-quality early childhood education and the majority are stuck in low-quality places of care.

The result is that the achievement gap is significant by the time children enter Grade 1 and it does not close over the 12 years of schooling.

It really was concerning to hear you repeat the nonsense that the matric results had improved.

For most schoolchildren it did not because the majority did not progress to Grade 12, the pass percentage is shamefully low and in the subjects that matter – like science and maths – we are the lowest performers in the world.

I will be honest with you – it scares me that you do not seem to have a grasp of the seriousness of the bankrupt education legacy of the last president and his government.

You must fix this situation and fix it urgently.

Rumours are rife in the education departments that you might merge higher education and basic education, as in the past.

If you ask me, there really is no evidence that separate or combined departments deliver better results.

It actually depends on the quality of the political leadership (the minister, in other words) that drives the education portfolio.

My own view is that you should reduce the size of your cabinet dramatically and in this context, education should be one department.

But please choose a minister who understands schools and respects universities – someone with competence and experience in both sectors; someone with skills to negotiate a political settlement with Sadtu to stop the disruption of schools; someone who leads the complete restructuring of the foundation years of schooling to ensure every child can read, write and calculate; someone who can at least acknowledge that the state of education is in crisis; someone who builds the system over time rather than plays smoke and mirrors with the Grade 12 examinations.