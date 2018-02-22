Gary Koekemoer | Numbers don’t give the full picture in transformation

Transformation isn’t black and white. Neither is it a rainbow. It’s a journey – from somewhere to elsewhere!

The challenge we face is that we disagree about where that journey started.

Not all of us agree that we need to go anywhere and we have no clue as to where we’re headed.

How will we know we’re transformed?

How does a butterfly know it’s no longer a caterpillar – it flies, it no longer has to crawl!

For the past decade we’ve crawled – much of that time has been dedicated to blaming other people and groups on the other side of fences we’ve built to defend our own positions.

On Friday evening in his “send me” Sona address, newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa gave a glimmer of where we’re headed:

“We are continuing the long walk he [Nelson Mandela] began, to build a society in which all may be free, in which all may be equal before the law and in which all may share in the wealth of our land and have a better life.

“We are building a country where a person’s prospects are determined by their own initiative and hard work, and not by the colour of their skin, place of birth, gender, language or income of their parents.”

How does transformation work in practice?

We have close to 300 schools in the newly merged Nelson Mandela Bay’s education district.

While on paper these are divided into 14 circuits, in reality there are three zones – township schools, northern area schools and schools of the suburbs (the former Model C schools).

Over the last 20 years our cities have begun to change.

Families are no longer geographically bound by race.

In tandem, driven by poor results, moribund administration and exhausted resources, pupils in township areas commute daily to schools in other areas.

It’s not to say there aren’t pockets (individual schools and teachers) of excellence in the township areas, but the daily migration is a reality.

The changing nature of residential areas and the daily commute has brought into question aspects of school structuring that has remained unchallenged for generations.

Prickly pears there are aplenty: admissions and language policy, racial representation of pupils and teachers, school financing models, after-school activities, sporting pride, dealing with legacy and long-established tradition, and – ultimately – the question of who the schools are there to serve. The answers vary. We rush to defend our child or school.

Emotions rise and the chemistry of difference, combined with a bit of heat and pressure, often spills out onto the newspaper headlines.

It’s messy. It’s the challenge of transformation at street level.

Every parent in our city is driven by the same motive – we want the best for our children.