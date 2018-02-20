Ismail Lagardien | State capture now laid bare

South Africans have been focusing on a single story for most of the past four or five days. The bookends of the story are the departure of Jacob Zuma and the arrival of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of South Africa.

There certainly is reason for optimism over Ramaphosa’s election as president and over the deliberative interventions he has scheduled for the coming months, but we would be well advised to wait and see.

The story captured between the bookends of departure and arrival is complex.

It tells tales of an octopus-like creature that spread its tentacle across state and society.

Its octopal reach has ensured that many people made a lot of money and that they also made the laws that secured their access to vast sums of money.

These laws presented many people with rather flimsy veneers of legality.

The standout feature of this “legality” was just how sincere Zuma was about his own insincerity, with the words: “What have I done wrong?”

It is important to remember that the cronyism and corruption associated with the Zuma years lasted for about a decade – from his noxious victory at Polokwane in 2007 to the election of Ramaphosa to the presidency of the ruling party in December last year.

This means that Zuma has taken almost half of our democracy, and lined the pockets of his retinue, friends and his family.

We should probably throw in the word “allegedly” somewhere.

During this period, the octopal tentacles reached wherever they could and along with sucking out as much money as possible, they also hollowed out the ethical core of the state.

Zuma’s sincerity, facile as it was, reminded me of a comment made by one of those odious former policemen of the old apartheid state (he, like many others, currently enjoys legitimacy by the shadow plays of “tolerance”, “diversity” and “reconciliation”) in defending the ways in which cronyism, abuse of systems and the shoring up of privilege operated, said: “It was all done legally”.

Back to the future. As the dragnet expands, and the list of people implicated in corruption and cronyism grows, shredders will be heating up, a lot of cash will be ferreted away and villains will disappear into the wind.

Among the accused, and those suspected of corruption, will be high-level office bearers and lower-level officials.

Zuma and the Gupta family are the highest profile names in the political economic hurricane that is approaching our shores, but across the state and civil society there are lesserknown people who have benefited directly from corruption.

We can be sure they will be exposed and hopefully face the full force of the law.