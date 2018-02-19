Letter: May new broom Ramaphosa sweep clean

A new broom sweeps clean and congratulations to comrade Cyril Ramaphosa on being elected president of the Republic of South Africa.

I just hope electing him to the position of state president will bring joy and happiness to the people of the country.

I must be honest, I was one of the people rallying to his support, as I watched in dismay as the sequence of events was unfolding and I swallowed my words.

I’m bitterly disappointed and felt betrayed by Jacob Zuma.

He chased away all his loyal comrades and surrounded himself with corrupt and rotten-to-the-core vultures.

I’m beginning to see now becoming the president of the ANC and the country is no child’ s play, it’s a mammoth task.

I never ever in my entire life thought that two presidents of the ANC would not finish their terms of office and that means corruption got a better side of them all the time.

I’m glad Ramaphosa is going into the office with his eyes wide open, he knows exactly what to do.

All the problem areas were identified, and he needs to tackle those areas with the support of loyal and law-abiding comrades.

People are becoming impatient with the ruling party and he needs to act very fast.

There is no time for trial and error now, we have passed that stage a long time ago and we need to see fruitful results.

The opposition parties are starting to change their tone now and they will try by all their means to distract the incoming president not to focus on his work.

The only way to keep them quiet is to deliver to the people; empty promises and lies must be the thing of the past.