Editorial: May new EP logo signal better times

It will be a momentous day in Saldanha Bay on April 22 when Eastern Province rugby closes a chapter on the most turbulent period in its history.

When the men in red and black hooped jerseys run out to play Western Province in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge they will no longer be known as the EP Kings.

Instead, they will be referred to as the EP Elephants as the union bids to make a fresh start after a period of instability.

Earlier this month EP Ruby Union president Andre Rademan announced the change in name and logo for a union determined to get back on its feet after a debilitating cash crisis.

A new elephant is being designed and Rademan is confident that the move will be met with widespread approval among rugby lovers.

It was, after all, the elephant logo that adorned the jersey of Danie Gerber and so many other great EP players of yesteryear.

Many feel the Kings brand was tarnished by the cash crisis and the new executive is clearly wanting to draw a line under the recent troubles experienced by the union.

For the time being the Southern Kings will retain their name, but one wonders whether the PRO14 outfit could also be in line for a rebranding in the future.

EP Rugby has been through a living nightmare over the past few months and Rademan is determined to end the horrific losing streak all his teams have suffered.

He also has had talks with Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids and chief operating officer Charl Crous about the road ahead for the PRO14 side.

The Kings are bottom of the PRO14 log after losing all their opening 13 games in the European competition.

Last year the EP Kings Currie Cup team, EP U19 and U21 teams lost all 25 games they played.

It goes without saying that all those teams ended bottom of their respective logs.

If one adds the Southern Kings’ losing run to that list then the overall record reads: played 38, lost 38 matches.

All fans will be hoping the new name and logo trumpet in better times for Eastern Cape rugby.

