EDITORIAL | Future will tell if ANC can survive

Now may be premature to be taking a long view of present circumstances, but since opposition parties raised the matter of early elections during Parliament this week, it is worth weighing up the future value of current events.

Predictions, which is what such an exercise essentially represents, are tricky when the currency is politics. And as we learnt this week, an hour can be a long time in politics.

The saga that became former president Jacob Zuma’s departure from office had more twists and turns than Montvernier’s famous Alpine switchbacks.

One moment he was leaving, then he wasn’t; there were negotiations, then there weren’t; there was a party recall, defiantly opposed, until, deserted and with nowhere to go, Zuma resigned.

Clearly, the opposition smell blood and believe they can capitalise by going to the polls sooner rather than later. But they are trading on the Zuma effect.