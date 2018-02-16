LETTER: A leadership crisis in the management of water

We do not have a water crisis, what we have is a leadership crisis.

Water evaporates from the sea and falls on land as rain. Then we harvest it in catchment areas by means of dams.

But we ignore the biggest natural dam – the sea.

We ignore the biggest source of natural energy – the sun.

If we combine the two, we have an infinite supply of clean water. But to desalinate water, we need capital.

So, we do not have a shortage of water, what we have is a shortage of capital. We solve a capital shortage by growing our economy and allowing continuous portfolio adjustment – by reallocating consumption to ensure we maximise total utility.

But public policy should dictate that the government does not make this decision for us.

This is how civilisation has progressed over the past 5 000 years – by choice, competition and innovation.

Let the hairdresser, for example, decide for herself if she wishes to wait in a queue for hours and carry around backbreaking cans of cheap water or if she prefers to buy more expensive desalinated water directly from the municipal network.