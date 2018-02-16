David Everatt: CR now the true strategist

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa is selfevidently a private and reserved human being. Since his decision to contest the leadership of the ANC, he has been the subject of an endless series of “think-pieces”, as well as attack videos and smears from those he ultimately defeated at last year’s ANC elective conference.

His private life has been examined, and people have tried to double-guess every move he has made, or should have made, or is about to make. The man must be squirming. Worse than the attention, however, is his recent elevation to Messiah status in the media and the popular imagination.

Messiahs are an expression of the need for the yoke of oppression to be lifted, by a God-anointed action man.

Nelson Mandela was South Africa’s first Messiah, but was seemingly born for the role, relished it, and given the massive damage to economy and society in late apartheid, almost everything he did was inevitably positive.

The economy grew, rainbows were believed in, Bafana Bafana were football champions. Anything was possible. In Ramaphosa’s case, the context is horribly similar. The economy has been smashed by the labyrinthine tendrils of corruption and state capture that have insinuated themselves into every aspect of public life, compounding those already present in the private sector.

For every state-owned enterprise there is a private sector player like KPMG, and for every bribe that is accepted, someone else offered it.

Jacob Zuma tended his corrupt garden well and South Africa feels like it is the early 1990s again: political killings are rife in KwaZuluNatal, the economy is in tatters, racial tensions are high, the poor are getting poorer, the rich richer and the country’s sports people seem unable to win anything.

What kind of president will Ramaphosa be?

Will he, like Thabo Mbeki, gravitate towards foreign affairs, the African continent, and playing a global role in various summits and multilateral bodies?

Or will he be more Zuma-like, and regard the secret and security forces as his natural base?

The last 10 days should have answered part of this question.

Because of Ramaphosa’s chess moves the country has seen the true colours of everyone in the ANC’s top six leadership and beyond.

He and we now know where many of his enemies are.

We have seen those desperate to be reborn Ramaphosa-ites, and he knows (as South Africans do) who can be trusted and who not.

He has forced people to play their roles out in public, for all to see and learn, and better to understand the challenges he faces.