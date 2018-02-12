Latest:
Letter: Why the delay in completing new Jubilee Park School buildings?

Rodney Redcliffe, Uitenhage 0 Comment
The Herald reader Rodney Redcliffe’s photograph of the dilapidated wooden building that currently houses Jubilee Park Primary School

I would like to know from the MEC for education in the Eastern Cape why there is such a long delay in the completion of the Jubilee Park Primary School building in Uitenhage.

Pupils are losing up to 10 hours of contact time per week and have to attend school in double shifts.

While they are waiting to move into the new building, they still receive lessons in a dilapidated wooden structure built in the 1940s.

Redcliffe’s photograph of the new Jubilee Park Primary School building currently being constructed in Uitenhage

Surely there is a possibility of fast-tracking the construction progress, so that the pupils can be entitled to receive the education they deserve under the current constitution?

