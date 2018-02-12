Justice Malala: Chilling look at mindset

I would not recommend that we measure the mood of our leaderless nation by the musings of one of our first ladies, Thobeka Madiba-Zuma.

Yet, sometimes, statements come along and reveal so much about our leaders and their cohorts that they cannot be ignored.

On Friday, Madiba-Zuma defended her beleaguered husband on social media, saying those trying to push him out should know that kuzoshuba – ungalwi nomuntu ongalwi nawe (loosely meaning that “things will get rough – don’t fight with someone who is not fighting you”).

She then pressed on with two troubling myths that have taken root within the ANC and in much of our political discourse.

First, she said “Zuma did not join the ANC in 1991, jumped ship or hip-hopped between the struggle and wealth accumulation”.

Then she went on to the second, even more troubling myth: “Zuma will finish what he started because he doesn’t take orders beyond the Atlantic Ocean.”

That sounds a lot like former Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe, who said before the family’s spectacular fall: “If God decides to take him [Robert], then we will field him as a corpse in the election.”

Well, the millions of Zimbabweans who took to the streets when Mugabe was toppled showed us clearly they did not want him – dead or alive.

Madiba-Zuma’s message is troubling because nowadays you hear her sentiments almost all the time in the ANC – that those who are opposed to the Zuma kleptocracy are “Johnny-come-latelies” to the struggle for liberation and, even worse, take their orders from foreign forces.

It would be fine if these frankly defamatory allegations were being mouthed by the likes of Madiba-Zuma alone.

But these are the views of senior ANC leaders and cabinet members.

They are the views of Zuma himself, a man who reshuffled his cabinet several times using bogus intelligence reports alleging these kinds of lies about people like Pravin Gordhan.

The Zuma years have been underpinned by these two lies: the exiled ANC freed us all, and those who question anything are spies and traitors who take their orders from elsewhere.