LETTER: Coetzee didn’t get support from Saru

I am not surprised by the sacking of our beloved South African rugby coach, Allister Coetzee.

I saw it coming. Other people among the public and the media were long calling for his head.

Toetie did not enjoy the support of the Saru board from the start and I strongly believe it is behind his demise.

The media never said something positive about him, even when he won games.

They would always look to write something negative about him.

He was judged a failure before he even assumed his duties as a coach and the environment the board created for him was not conducive to operating normally.

When I listened to his side of the story of why he had failed, it seems the support system that the board had provided to his predecessor was no longer there for him.

A sober-minded person would call it a constructive dismissal and the board made him look a failure in the eyes of the public.

Toetie had every reason to cry foul because it didn’t provide him with enough budget he required to perform his duties up to his fullest potential. I’m not playing a race card and people should not judge me wrongly because I’m raising issues I think made him look like a loser.

Toetie’s appointment was on merit and I hope his successor will get the very same treatment he got from the board.