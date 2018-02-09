Latest:
EDITORIAL: Warriors’ hard work pays off

The rain put a dampener on the final, but the Warriors still did the Eastern Cape proud by sharing the Momentum One-Day Cup with the Dolphins.

It was a magnificent effort by Jon-Jon Smuts’s team, who were not given much chance of landing silverware at the start of the season.

But, showing dogged determination, the Warriors beat the odds to win a place in the final.

In fact, the Warriors were in a good position to win the trophy outright when they reduced the Dolphins to 154 for six on the first of two rain-wrecked days.

But with the Warriors in the pound seats, the game was abandoned and the rescheduled Saturday match also fell foul of the weather gods without a ball being bowled.

While there may have been a sense of anticlimax about the way things ended, the Warriors need to be warmly applauded for a brave campaign.

In the semi-final they came up against a Titans side loaded with six Proteas, but they still managed to advance to the ill-fated Durban final.

They rode to trophy success on the back of a late surge in the competition.

They won only one of their first four games, but managed to scrape together another three wins under pressure to book a berth in the semis.

To put the Warriors’ achievement into perspective it should be remembered that the last time they got their hands on a trophy was 2010. In that season they were led by the inspirational Davy Jacobs, who took his team to a famous double of domestic white-ball titles.

Now, Warriors interim coach Rivash Gobind wants to build on his side’s Momentum One-Day Cup success.

The future certainly looks bright for this grounded team who showed their mettle when the chips were down.

Though they are still without a headline sponsor, their recent efforts are sure to have attracted the attention of the business sector.

