EDITORIAL: Warriors’ hard work pays off

The rain put a dampener on the final, but the Warriors still did the Eastern Cape proud by sharing the Momentum One-Day Cup with the Dolphins.

It was a magnificent effort by Jon-Jon Smuts’s team, who were not given much chance of landing silverware at the start of the season.

But, showing dogged determination, the Warriors beat the odds to win a place in the final.

In fact, the Warriors were in a good position to win the trophy outright when they reduced the Dolphins to 154 for six on the first of two rain-wrecked days.

But with the Warriors in the pound seats, the game was abandoned and the rescheduled Saturday match also fell foul of the weather gods without a ball being bowled.

While there may have been a sense of anticlimax about the way things ended, the Warriors need to be warmly applauded for a brave campaign.

In the semi-final they came up against a Titans side loaded with six Proteas, but they still managed to advance to the ill-fated Durban final.

They rode to trophy success on the back of a late surge in the competition.