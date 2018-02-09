EDITORIAL: Warriors’ hard work pays off
The rain put a dampener on the final, but the Warriors still did the Eastern Cape proud by sharing the Momentum One-Day Cup with the Dolphins.
It was a magnificent effort by Jon-Jon Smuts’s team, who were not given much chance of landing silverware at the start of the season.
But, showing dogged determination, the Warriors beat the odds to win a place in the final.
In fact, the Warriors were in a good position to win the trophy outright when they reduced the Dolphins to 154 for six on the first of two rain-wrecked days.
But with the Warriors in the pound seats, the game was abandoned and the rescheduled Saturday match also fell foul of the weather gods without a ball being bowled.
While there may have been a sense of anticlimax about the way things ended, the Warriors need to be warmly applauded for a brave campaign.
In the semi-final they came up against a Titans side loaded with six Proteas, but they still managed to advance to the ill-fated Durban final.
They rode to trophy success on the back of a late surge in the competition.
They won only one of their first four games, but managed to scrape together another three wins under pressure to book a berth in the semis.
To put the Warriors’ achievement into perspective it should be remembered that the last time they got their hands on a trophy was 2010. In that season they were led by the inspirational Davy Jacobs, who took his team to a famous double of domestic white-ball titles.
Now, Warriors interim coach Rivash Gobind wants to build on his side’s Momentum One-Day Cup success.
The future certainly looks bright for this grounded team who showed their mettle when the chips were down.
Though they are still without a headline sponsor, their recent efforts are sure to have attracted the attention of the business sector.