Letter: How can children learn in overcrowded classrooms?

I am saddened to see the number of teachers who are having to deal with classes of 40-plus children.

Without enough space, desks, stationery and teaching time, the objective of a quality education for all cannot possibly be met. Here are some current examples: Kuyga Primary in Port Elizabeth has a Grade 1 class with 83 children in it.

This is the pupils’ first taste of formal schooling and sets the tone for their attitude towards school for the next 12 years.

At St Albans Primary, there are 75 children in a Grade 2 class, and between 50 and 60 in the other classes.

The city is expanding on the western side and no new schools are being built.

Really? Are the municipality, the national Department of Education and Department of Public Works not supposed to meet and agree on the building of schools in these areas timeously? The rural schools are even worse off. At Dumaneni, in Qumbu, in a multi-grade class there are 65 children.

At Riebeeck East Combined, there are 64 in a foundation phase class.

At Noninzi Luzipho there are 55 Grade R pupils and the huge number of 87 pupils in Grade 3 at Zamekile in Flagstaff.