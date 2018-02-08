Jonathan Jansen: And the children watch . . .

It was the late Philip Jackson who gave us the term “hidden curriculum” to describe the things children learn inside but also outside the classroom, that are neither planned nor intended.

The explicit curriculum contains official knowledge – teachers are required to teach the structure of the atom or the meanings of metaphors or the reasons for the Great Trek.

But children learn much more than what is printed in the school syllabus or the government’s curriculum assessment policy statements (Caps).

In a good school, children line up for classes, wait their turn during question time and compete to win one of the academic or cultural or sporting awards of the school.

In this way they learn about discipline, respect and achievement.

In a dysfunctional school, on the other hand, children learn that when the teacher is always late for classes, the broken window never gets fixed and the toilet is a pit latrine, they really do not matter to the adults around them.

There are scholars who argue that this hidden curriculum is even more powerful in shaping the values of youth than the official knowledge they are required to learn.

Which is what got me thinking about the powerful hidden curriculum that millions of young people are being “taught” by observing what is happening in South Africa, what has happened over the past few days but indeed also during the past several years.

They learn that you can be corrupt and still be a leader in this country; that you can conspire with wealthy, foreign families to steal this country bare and lie about it with impunity; that you can appoint to leadership in government the most incompetent people regardless of the consequences; that you can oversee the loss of lives of mentally challenged patients, leave the country for studies, and then come back and blame everyone else; that state-owned entities are looting fields and that tenders offer routine opportunities for self-enrichment, not selfless service to the public; that the powerful can defy the courts for as long as they can; that when you are angry as a man you can lash out and kick a woman from a rival political interest group on the ground and that loyalty to the party is more important than loyalty to the country. Young people are not stupid. They learn their most important values through careful observation of what happens around them and, importantly, about how influential adults behave in public life.

This is the real damage of the Jacob Zuma presidency.

It has made normal what should be repulsive.

It has weakened democratic institutions.

It has set such a low bar for public life that any lazy, unskilled and avaricious person can run for office whether in a local municipality or the national government.