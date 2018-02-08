Editorial: Different era of politics faces SA
It may seem like an obvious hallmark of a constitutional democracy. But Jacob Zuma’s era, which is soon to end, has taught us two fundamental lessons in active citizenship that we must never again take for granted.
The first is how much can go wrong when a nation passively surrenders its collective watchdog responsibility to a select few.
Second, it demonstrated once again that when called upon to do so, South Africans are a tenacious people who can wage a formidable war against those who abuse power and undermine the rule of law.
Our country is indeed on the verge of change – at least as far as Zuma’s rule is concerned.
The ANC’s difficulty with recalling Zuma is simply a symptom of its own internal political dynamics.
At the end of his negotiation with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, Zuma will still have little room to manoeuvre.
He will go, either willingly or be forced out.
When he does, we must be mindful that it will only be the beginning of a difficult journey ahead of us.
As complex and fierce as the ongoing fight against Zuma’s empire was, his transgressions were so disastrous that he offered easy pickings for the opposition and all who sought accountability.
Ahead of us could be an entirely different era of politics.
One that is not centred on an exceptionally rogue leader is about a battle of ideas to fix our country’s pressing problems.
It will demand an opposition that is not only in tune with the struggles of South Africans, but one whose idea of accountability also engages credibly to solve the structural injustices that confront us. It compels consistent effort from all of us to raise the bar.
This we must demonstrate through our leadership choices, across the board, and our resolve to always uphold the rule of law.