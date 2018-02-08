Editorial: Different era of politics faces SA

It may seem like an obvious hallmark of a constitutional democracy. But Jacob Zuma’s era, which is soon to end, has taught us two fundamental lessons in active citizenship that we must never again take for granted.

The first is how much can go wrong when a nation passively surrenders its collective watchdog responsibility to a select few.

Second, it demonstrated once again that when called upon to do so, South Africans are a tenacious people who can wage a formidable war against those who abuse power and undermine the rule of law.

Our country is indeed on the verge of change – at least as far as Zuma’s rule is concerned.

The ANC’s difficulty with recalling Zuma is simply a symptom of its own internal political dynamics.

At the end of his negotiation with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, Zuma will still have little room to manoeuvre.