Nwabisa Makunga: JZ should face the music

As I write this, news has just broken that the state of the nation address, which President Jacob Zuma was to deliver tomorrow, has been postponed.

It was the only logical thing to do for parliament’s presiding officers.

In a statement, they said recent developments, particularly the calls for disruption and/or postponement of the joint sitting, had been of great concern.

In all likelihood the event would have been disrupted.

The opposition was ready to pounce.

“There will be no state of the nation, it’s the motion of no confidence debate on Thursday,” EFF leader Julius Malema said on Monday.

“We don’t need the speaker to give us permission to debate the motion of no confidence.

“We have given her an opportunity and she failed,” he said.

This time, Zuma would not have been guaranteed support from the ANC benches.

The tide has turned against him and his back is against the wall. As a master strategist, Zuma knew this. According to the statement from parliament, when the presiding officers met him to ask for the postponement, they learnt that he was in fact writing to them to ask the same.

Indeed, as many have said before, it would have been nothing less than a farce to have a man with no credibility chart a way forward for the country.

He does not deserve the honour to address this beautiful nation of ours.

There can be no doubt that this week is a defining time for our democracy. Indeed tensions are high. We are on a knife’s edge. In one of his first interviews about the so-called leadership transition two weeks ago, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said the party was mindful not to humiliate Zuma.

“Whatever we do we need to deal with this matter with the level of maturity it requires, with the proper decorum and I will say we should never do it in a way that is going to humiliate President Zuma.”

On the one hand, this demonstrated that Ramaphosa may believe the narrative – real or perceived – that although Zuma is a deeply unpopular leader in large parts of the country he still holds significant influence in his home base of KwaZulu-Natal from where the ANC gets its most votes.

And so, Ramaphosa was probably convinced that although Zuma was dangerous for our country and democracy, when wounded he posed an even greater threat to the ANC’s electoral fortunes.