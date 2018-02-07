Letter: All should see low dam levels so they save water

This holiday we took friends with us on an outing via Patensie and Hankey to the Kouga Dam. We were shocked to see the evidence – the dam level at 9.65% on that day.

We had seen this dam years ago and a very different scenario then, filled to capacity.

I believe every person needs to see this so that one can realise the seriousness of our drought.

We can live without pretty much everything else, but not water.

I start my day with water-saving top of my mind.

After showering I take the water harvested from my shower in a basin and set it aside.