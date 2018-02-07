Letter: All should see low dam levels so they save water
This holiday we took friends with us on an outing via Patensie and Hankey to the Kouga Dam. We were shocked to see the evidence – the dam level at 9.65% on that day.
We had seen this dam years ago and a very different scenario then, filled to capacity.
I believe every person needs to see this so that one can realise the seriousness of our drought.
We can live without pretty much everything else, but not water.
I start my day with water-saving top of my mind.
After showering I take the water harvested from my shower in a basin and set it aside.
Water scooped out of the washbasin used for washing hands and brushing teeth all goes into the basin for the toilet cistern.
This goes for everyone using the bathrooms – basins and bucket scoops provided.
We don’t run a tap for washing hands, but use one basin with antiseptic soap for the entire day. This water also goes into the basin for later use.
Same in my kitchen, dishes are washed in a basin and once a day only. Water is reused where needed. I have a damp cloth at the sink to wipe off nearly clean utensils, then dry and pack them away. This saves labour too.
Water from the rinse cycle from your washing machine pipe can be led, connected to a swimming pool pipe, to the garden.
We had two large water tanks installed many years ago. This certainly helps. We are just waiting for rain now. Water-saving can be achieved, it just takes rigid discipline. We have to do it to survive.