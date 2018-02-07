Letter: Park Drive in shocking state

As a Park Drive resident I’ve seen the deterioration of our area over a period of time.

The pavements that have been dug up three times in the last five years still bear the scars where sections have not been filled in, leaving gaping holes and uneven surfaces.

Branches from trees protrude over pavements, blocking the walkways. Park Drive is filthy with torn refuse bags that have not been collected for weeks, bins that have not been emptied and streets that have not been swept.

The street used to be swept daily, but there is no evidence of this service since September last year.

The area attracts heavy traffic and many pedestrians, and one would expect it to be a high priority area for being kept clean.

We have two hospitals, three schools and a number of businesses, and the area is primarily a high-density residential area.